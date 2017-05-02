版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Sabre Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 2 Sabre Corp:

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Sabre Corp - sabre reiterated full-year 2017 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and free cash flow

* Q1 revenue rose 6.5 percent to $915.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $897.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $3.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text:(bit.ly/2prNugR) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐