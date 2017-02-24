版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Sabre's unit entered into term facility amendment

Feb 24 Sabre Corp:

* On Feb. 22, co's unit entered into term facility amendment dated feb 22 to its senior secured credit facilities

* Sabre - amendment to agreement entered into to provide additional dollar-denominated term loan B tranche of term loans in amount of $1.9 billion Source text:(bit.ly/2lOmWFc) Further company coverage:
