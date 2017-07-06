BRIEF-Sachem Capital enters into modification of second amended, restated commercial revolving loan, security agreement

July 6 (Reuters) - Sachem Capital Corp:

* Sachem Capital Corp - - on June 30, co entered into the modification of second amended and restated commercial revolving loan and security agreement

* Sachem Capital - all amounts outstanding under bankwell credit line will become due, payable on June 30, 2019; maturity date had been March 18, 2018

* Sachem Capital says pursuant to modification credit limit was increased from $15 million to $20 million - SEC filing

* Sachem Capital Corp - interest rate is reset every three months