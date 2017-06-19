版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros

June 19 SACYR SA:

* TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
