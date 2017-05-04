BRIEF-SAExploration Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.73

May 4 SAExploration Holdings Inc
* SAExploration announces first quarter 2017 consolidated
financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 4.4 percent to $86.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.73
* SAExploration Holdings - expect HOCOL agreement to add
incremental revenue potential of about $40 million/year on
normalized annual basis through maturity
* SAExploration Holdings Inc - as of March 31, 2017, SAE's
backlog was $53.1 million
* SAExploration Holdings Inc - currently expects all of
projects in its backlog to be completed during 2017
