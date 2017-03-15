版本:
BRIEF-SAExploration Q4 loss per share $2.37

March 15 SAExploration Holdings Inc

* Saexploration announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 consolidated financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 7.3 percent to $25.4 million

* Q4 loss per share $2.37

* Saexploration holdings inc - in 2017, capital expenditures will be kept at a minimum, with a target of less than $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
