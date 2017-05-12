版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-SafbonWwater Service to acquire U.S. firm Doosan Hydro Technology

May 12 Safbon Water Service Holding Inc Shanghai

* Says it plans to acquire U.S. firm Doosan Hydro Technology LLC for $7.4 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qzWVMN

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐