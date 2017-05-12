BRIEF-SafbonWwater Service to acquire U.S. firm Doosan Hydro Technology

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Safbon Water Service Holding Inc Shanghai
* Says it plans to acquire U.S. firm Doosan Hydro Technology LLC for $7.4 million
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project