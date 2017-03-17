BRIEF-Safe Bulkers amends exchange offer for its series B preferred shares

March 17 Safe Bulkers Inc

* Safe bulkers, inc. Amends exchange offer for its series b preferred shares

* Safe bulkers-amendment for outstanding series b cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, par value $0.01/share, liquidation preference $25/share

* Safe bulkers inc - exchange offer is being modified to include a non-waivable condition to completion of exchange offer