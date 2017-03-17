版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 18日 星期六 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Safe Bulkers amends exchange offer for its series B preferred shares

March 17 Safe Bulkers Inc

* Safe bulkers, inc. Amends exchange offer for its series b preferred shares

* Safe bulkers-amendment for outstanding series b cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, par value $0.01/share, liquidation preference $25/share

* Safe bulkers inc - exchange offer is being modified to include a non-waivable condition to completion of exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐