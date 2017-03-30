版本:
BRIEF-Safe Bulkers waives condition to its exchange offer for Series B preferred shares

March 30 Safe Bulkers Inc

* Safe Bulkers, Inc. waives condition to its exchange offer for Series B preferred shares

* Safe Bulkers - Waived condition to exchange offer for outstanding Series B preferred shares, par value $0.01/share; liquidation preference $25.00/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
