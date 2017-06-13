版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-Safety Income sees IPO of 10.3 mln shares of its common stock priced between $19 and $21 per share

June 13 Safety Income & Growth Inc

* Safety Income & Growth Inc sees ipo of 10.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing

* Safety Income & Growth - post ipo, concurrent istar placement and formation transactions, istar will own about 27.6% of co's outstanding common stock

* Safety Income & Growth - post offering, an affiliate of gic (realty) private limited will own about 11.7% of co's outstanding common stock

* Safety Income & Growth - post offering, an affiliate of lubert-adler, l.p. Will own about 4.1% of co's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐