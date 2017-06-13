BRIEF-Safety Income sees IPO of 10.3 mln shares of its common stock priced between $19 and $21 per share

June 13 Safety Income & Growth Inc

* Safety Income & Growth Inc sees ipo of 10.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing

* Safety Income & Growth - post ipo, concurrent istar placement and formation transactions, istar will own about 27.6% of co's outstanding common stock

* Safety Income & Growth - post offering, an affiliate of gic (realty) private limited will own about 11.7% of co's outstanding common stock

* Safety Income & Growth - post offering, an affiliate of lubert-adler, l.p. Will own about 4.1% of co's outstanding common stock