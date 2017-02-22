版本:
BRIEF-Safety Insurance Group Q4 earnings per share $0.79

Feb 22 Safety Insurance Group Inc:

* Safety announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.79 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
