版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-Safety Insurance Q1 earnings per share $0.79

May 3 Safety Insurance Group Inc:

* Safety announces first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.79

* Safety Insurance Group Inc qtrly net earned premiums $189.7 million versus $185.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐