BRIEF-Safran announces Aviation Capital Group places order with CFM for LEAP-1B engines

June 20 SAFRAN:

* AVIATION CAPITAL GROUP LLC (ACG) TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ORDER WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1B ENGINES

* CFM VALUES THE ORDER AT U.S. $580 MILLION AT LIST PRICE Source text: bit.ly/2svsYvt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
