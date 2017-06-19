BRIEF-Safran: CDB Aviation lease finance orders LEAP-1B-powered B737 max aircraft

June 19 Safran Sa:

* CDB Aviation Lease Finance (CDB Aviation), a subsidiary of CDB Leasing, today announced an order for CFM International's LEAP-1B engines to power 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and four Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, says Safran

* The engine order is valued at more than $1.3 billion at list price, adds Safran

* The leasing company is scheduled to begin taking delivery in 2021