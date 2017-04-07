版本:
BRIEF-Safran completes sale of its detection activities.

April 7 Safran says in a statement:

* Announces the completion of the sale of Morpho detection llc and other detection-related activities to Smiths Group plc

* Safran says that as announced on April 21, 2016, it will record a pre-tax capital gain in its first half 2017 accounts. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
