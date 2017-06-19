版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines‍​

June 19 SAFRAN

* GECAS PLACES $2.9 BILLION ORDER FOR CFM LEAP-1A ENGINES‍​

* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT

* GECAS ORDER BRINGS TOTAL LEAP-1A FLEET TO 440 ENGINES.‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐