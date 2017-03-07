版本:
BRIEF-Saga Communications Q4 EPS $0.84

March 7 Saga Communications

* Saga communications, inc. Reports 4th quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84

* Q4 revenue $37.3 million

* Saga communications inc- company expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
