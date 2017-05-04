版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-Saga Communications reports Q1 EPS $0.32

May 4 Saga Communications Inc

* Saga communications, inc. Reports 1st quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.32

* Qtrly net operating revenue $31.4 million versus $32.7 million

* Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 million to $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
