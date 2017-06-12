BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics announces the lancet publishes positive phase 2 brexanolone (sage-547) clinical data

June 12 Sage Therapeutics Inc:
* Sage Therapeutics announces the lancet publishes positive
phase 2 brexanolone (sage-547) clinical data in severe
postpartum depression
* Sage Therapeutics Inc says study showed significant mean
reduction in 17-item hamilton rating scale for depression
(ham-d) total score compared to placebo
* Sage Therapeutics-70 percent of subjects in study
experienced remission of symptoms within 60 hours of treatment
with brexanolone and maintained effect until 30-day follow-up
* Sage Therapeutics Inc - brexanolone was well-tolerated in
this study with no observations of deaths, serious adverse
events or discontinuations
