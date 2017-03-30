版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Saia and TST Overland Express announce exclusive US - Canada cross-border LTL Partnership

March 30 Saia Inc

* Saia and TST Overland Express announce exclusive US - Canada cross-border LTL Partnership

* Saia Inc says partnership will be effective May 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
