BRIEF-SAIA Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

April 28 Saia Inc

* SAIA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 9.4 PERCENT TO $317 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $306.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CURRENTLY PLANS NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY $220 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
