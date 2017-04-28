BRIEF-SAIA Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 Saia Inc
* SAIA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44
* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 9.4 PERCENT TO $317 MILLION
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $306.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
* CURRENTLY PLANS NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2017 OF APPROXIMATELY $220 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes