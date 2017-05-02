版本:
BRIEF-Saia says Saia LTL Freight's new terminals in Pennsylvania & New Jersey are operational

May 2 Saia Inc:

* Saia LTL Freight's new terminals in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey are operational

* For the year, investments in equipment, infrastructure, new Northeastern terminals should total about $220 million, including recent purchase of Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
