BRIEF-SAIC awarded $61 million task order by SSC Atlantic

May 11 Science Applications International Corp
:
* SAIC awarded $61 million task order by ssc atlantic
* Science Applications International - task order has 1-year
base period of performance, 6-month option, total award value of
about $61 million if option is exercised
* Science Applications International - work will be
performed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Charleston, South
Carolina; Wahiawa, Hawaii; and Vicenza, Italy
* Science Applications International - to provide c4isr
integration, engineering, and technical support services in
support of army's capability set program
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: