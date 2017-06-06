BRIEF-SAIC awarded $620 mln contract by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

June 6 Science Applications International Corp
:
* SAIC awarded $620 million contract by nasa goddard space
flight center
* Science applications international corp - company to
provide engineering support services to center's applied
engineering and technology directorate
* Science applications international corp - single-award
contract has a five-year base period of performance and an award
ceiling of $620 million
* Science applications international - under contract, saic
will provide support to components, subsystems, systems,
instruments for suborbital craft, spacecraft
* Science applications international corp - omes ii is a
cost-plus fixed-fee contract whose period of performance begins
july 1 and ends after june 30, 2022
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: