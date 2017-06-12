BRIEF-SAIC reports Q1 earnings per share $1.08

June 12 Science Applications International Corp
:
* SAIC announces first quarter of fiscal year 2018 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.12 billion
* Says net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3
billion
* Science Applications International -total cash flows
provided by operating activities for q1 were $88 million, which
represented an increase from Q1 last year
* Science Applications International Corp - estimated
backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was about
$8.2 billion of which $1.8 billion was funded
