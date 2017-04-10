版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 22:53 BJT

BRIEF-SailingStone Capital Partners reports 10.6 percent passive stake in SRC Energy

April 10 SRC Energy Inc:

* SailingStone Capital Partners reports 10.6 percent passive stake in SRC Energy as of March 31 versus 8.2 percent passive stake as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2o0pHkM) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐