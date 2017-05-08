版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一

BRIEF-SAKL files 2016 annual report revenues of $14.8 mln, up 41 pct

May 8 Sack Lunch Productions Inc

* SAKL files 2016 annual report: revenues of $14.8 mln, up 41 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
