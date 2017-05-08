BRIEF-Salem Media Group Q1 earnings per share $0.04

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Salem Media Group Inc
* Salem media group, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 total revenue of $65.0 million
* Q1 revenue rose 0.6 percent to $65 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Sees q2 2017 revenue down 1 to 3 percent
* Salem media group inc qtrly net broadcast revenue decreased 1.9% to $47.8 million from $48.7 million
* Salem media group inc qtrly same station net broadcast revenue decreased 1.6% to $47.6 million from $48.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $66.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
