公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 31日 星期三

BRIEF-Salesforce ‍announces new $50 million fund from Salesforce Ventures​

May 31 Salesforce.Com Inc

* salesforce.com inc - ‍announced a new $50 million fund from Salesforce Ventures, company's corporate investment group.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
