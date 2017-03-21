版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 08:50 BJT

BRIEF-Salesforce to deliver intelligent customer success platform to customers in Australia

March 20 Salesforce.Com Inc

* Salesforce to deliver Salesforce intelligent customer success platform to customers in Australia using Amazon web services cloud infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
