版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Salesforce.Com CEO's 2017 total compensation was $13.2 mln

April 26 Salesforce.Com Inc:

* CEO Marc Benioff's 2017 total compensation was $13.2 million versus $33.4 million in 2016

* Salesforce.Com Inc CFO Mark Hawkins 2017 total compensation $7.5 million versus $7.7 million in 2016 Source text:(bit.ly/2pmVSOX) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐