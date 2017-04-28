BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q1 EPS of $0.58

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Salisbury Bancorp Inc :
* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 mortgage loans sales were $1.8 million versus $1.8 million
* Qtrly net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses $ 7.6 million versus $7.2 million
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director