BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q1 EPS of $0.58

April 28 Salisbury Bancorp Inc :

* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 mortgage loans sales were $1.8 million versus $1.8 million

* Qtrly net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses $ 7.6 million versus $7.2 million