版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 02:37 BJT

BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q1 EPS of $0.58

April 28 Salisbury Bancorp Inc :

* Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. reports results for first quarter 2017; Declares 28 cent dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.58

* Q1 mortgage loans sales were $1.8 million versus $1.8 million

* Qtrly net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses $ 7.6 million versus $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐