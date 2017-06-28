BRIEF-Salix announces filing acceptance for PLENVU® next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies

BRIEF-Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
June 28 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:
* Salix announces filing acceptance for Plenvu®* next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies
* Salix pharmaceuticals says U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted new drug application for NER1006 (PLENVU®*) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows
* Acquisition of Vegemite by Bega cheese likely to be delayed
* French carmaker PSA has signed a deal with Mediacom over the purchase of advertising space