2017年 6月 29日

BRIEF-Salix announces filing acceptance for PLENVU® next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies

June 28 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Salix announces filing acceptance for Plenvu®* next generation bowel cleansing preparation for colonoscopies

* Salix pharmaceuticals says U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted new drug application for NER1006 (PLENVU®*) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
