BRIEF-Salix, Valeant and Actavis agree to stay outstanding litigation

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 Valeant
* Statement regarding XiFaxan intellectual property litigation
* Says Salix Pharmaceuticals, Valeant and Actavis Laboratories Inc, at Actavis' request, have agreed to stay outstanding litigation
* Says companies have agreed to extend 30-month stay regarding Actavis' ANDA for a generic version of XiFaxan (Rifaximin) 550 mg tablets
* Says legal action is stayed through April 30, 2018 and cannot be lifted prior to Oct. 31, 2017
* Valeant says all currently scheduled litigation activities, including January 2018 trial date, have been indefinitely removed from court docket Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.
* Hardwoods announces update regarding US trade investigation against Chinese import plywood