版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Sallie Mae Bank received confirmation from Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

March 28 Slm Corp

* On March 27, 2017, Sallie Mae Bank received confirmation From Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) - SEC filing

* Confirmation received that effective March 23, FDIC terminated consent order and order for restitution issued on May 13, 2014 against bank

* Termination from FDIC was issued with no conditions - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐