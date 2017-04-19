BRIEF-Sallie Mae Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20

April 19 SLM Corp:
* Sallie Mae reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.21
* SLM Corp - expects 2017 full-year diluted core earnings
per share: $0.70 - $0.72
* SLM corp - expects 2017 full-year private education loan
originations of $4.9 billion
* Qtrly net interest income of $268 million, up 28 percent
* SLM Corp - expects 2017 full-year non-gaap operating
efficiency ratio: 38 percent - 39 percent
* Qtrly private education loan originations of $1.8 billion,
up 2 percent
* SLM Corp qtrly private education loan provision for loan
losses was $27 million, down from $34 million.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* SLM Corp qtrly private education loan delinquencies as a
percentage of private education loans in repayment were 1.9
percent, down from 2.1 percent
