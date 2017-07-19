FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
2017年7月19日 / 晚上8点54分 / 14 小时内

BRIEF-Sallie Mae reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 19 (Reuters) - SLM Corp

* Sallie Mae reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly private education loan originations of $431 million, up 2 percent.

* Qtrly net interest income of $270 million, up 27 percent.

* Slm corp sees full-year diluted core earnings per share of $0.71 - $0.72

* Qtrly private education loan delinquencies as percentage of private education loans in repayment were 2.2 percent, up from 2.1 percent

* SLM Corp sees full-year private education loan originations of $4.9 billion

* SLM Corp sees full-year non-gaap operating efficiency ratio of 38 percent to 39 percent

* Qtrly private education loan provision for loan losses was $49 million, up from $42 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

