BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.40

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc:
* Sally beauty holdings, inc. Announces fiscal second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 sales $966.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $986.7 million
* Inventory at quarter end was $917.3 million, up $16.0 million, or 1.8pct, from prior year
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Sees fy consolidated same store sales growth approximately flat to prior year
* Sees net new store openings growth of approximately 2.0pct for FY
* Sees FY capital expenditures in a range of $115 million to $120 million
* In Q2, a 2.0pct decline in same store sales was partially offset by incremental sales from new stores.
* Sees FY adjusted operating income growth in low-to-mid single digits
* A stronger U.S. Dollar negatively impacted reported qtrly revenue by $9.8 million, or approximately 1.0pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.