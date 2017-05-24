版本:
BRIEF-S‍amsung Electronics announces pricing and availability of new Samsung gear 360 in U.S.

May 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd-

* S‍amsung Electronics America Inc says announced pricing and availability of new samsung gear 360 in united stat​es

* S‍amsung Electronics America Inc says ‍new gear 360 is priced at $229​

* S‍amsung Electronics America says ‍gear 360 to be available in-store, online at best buy, bestbuy.com, amazon.com, at&t, sprint, t-mobile, verizon

* S‍amsung Electronics America says ‍gear 360 to also be available in-store, online at ‍u.s. Cellular, samsung.com, and through shopsamsung app​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
