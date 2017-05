March 8 (Reuters) -

* Samsung plans U.S. Expansion, would shift manufacturing from Mexico - WSJ, citing sources

* Samsung planning major investment to expand U.S. Production facilities; initial capital investment expected to be around $300 million - WSJ

* Samsung's interest in a U.S. factory was influenced by the election of u.s. President Donald Trump - WSJ, citing sources

Source text: [on.wsj.com/2lDZviI]

