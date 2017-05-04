版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-San Marco to begin phase one drill program at the chunibas project

May 4 San Marco Resources Inc:

* San Marco to begin phase one drill program at the chunibas project & appoints new chief financial officer

* San Marco Resources Inc - company also announces that Fernando J. Costa, CPA, CA has been appointed as company's new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
