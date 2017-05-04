BRIEF-San Marco to begin phase one drill program at the chunibas project

BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
May 4 San Marco Resources Inc:
* San Marco to begin phase one drill program at the chunibas project & appoints new chief financial officer
* San Marco Resources Inc - company also announces that Fernando J. Costa, CPA, CA has been appointed as company's new chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING
* Sprint expands in Southern California with 78 new retail stores creating more than 550 jobs
* Maven Gig is expanding initial offering in san diego to now include San Francisco; service will launch in Los Angeles later this year