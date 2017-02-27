版本:
BRIEF-Sanatana Resources upsizes private placement

Feb 27 Sanatana Resources Inc

* Sanatana upsizes private placement

* Sanatana resources - increased private placement to 17.5 million flow-through units at $0.05 per ft unit, 2.5 million non-flow-through units at $0.05 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
