BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces Q4 revenue $126 million

Feb 22 Sanchez Energy Corp

* Sanchez Energy announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and operations update

* Q4 revenue $126 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.1 million

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Company's 2017 capital budget is estimated between $425 and $475 million

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Year-end proved reserves increased by over 55% to approximately 193 MMBoe

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Current hedge position is 7,000 Bbls/d of oil and 111,795 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2017

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Current hedge position is 80,911 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2018 and 20,000 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2019

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.73

* Sanchez Energy Corp - Qtrly total oil equivalent production of 4,557 mboe versus 5,347 MBoe