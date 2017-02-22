BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces Q4 revenue $126 million

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
Feb 22 Sanchez Energy Corp
* Sanchez Energy announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and operations update
* Q4 revenue $126 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.1 million
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Company's 2017 capital budget is estimated between $425 and $475 million
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Year-end proved reserves increased by over 55% to approximately 193 MMBoe
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Current hedge position is 7,000 Bbls/d of oil and 111,795 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2017
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Current hedge position is 80,911 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2018 and 20,000 MMBtu/d of natural gas in 2019
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.73
* Sanchez Energy Corp - Qtrly total oil equivalent production of 4,557 mboe versus 5,347 MBoe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.