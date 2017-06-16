BRIEF-Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core Marquis asset in Eagle Ford Shale

June 16 Sanchez Energy Corp
* Press release - Sanchez Energy announces sale of non-core
marquis asset in the eagle ford shale
* Sanchez Energy Corp - deal for cash consideration of $50
million and lonestar preferred stock that is structured to
convert into 1.5 million shares of common stock
* Non-Core marquis assets consist of approximately 21,000
net acres primarily located in fayette and lavaca counties,
texas
* Sanchez Energy - non-core marquis asset has net production
of about 1,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day (74% oil) from
104 gross (65 net) wells
