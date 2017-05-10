BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners increases distribution

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Sanchez Production Partners Lp:
* Sanchez Production Partners increases distribution on common units; announces distribution on class B preferred units
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution on its common units of $0.4375 per unit
* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - distribution represents an increase of approximatel 6.2% over partnership's may 2016 cash distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)