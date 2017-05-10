BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners increases distribution

May 10 Sanchez Production Partners Lp:

* Sanchez Production Partners increases distribution on common units; announces distribution on class B preferred units

* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - directors of its general partner has declared a quarterly cash distribution on its common units of $0.4375 per unit

* Sanchez Production Partners Lp - distribution represents an increase of approximatel 6.2% over partnership's may 2016 cash distribution