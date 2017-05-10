版本:
BRIEF-Sand Grove Capital reports 5.2 pct stake in Syneron Medical

May 10 Sand Grove Capital Management Llp:

* Sand Grove Capital Management Llp reports 5.2 percent stake in Syneron Medical Ltd as of April 28 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2qZ8itX) Further company coverage:
