BRIEF-Sandell says it has acquired a meaningful ownership stake in Barnes & Noble
2017年7月25日 / 中午11点30分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Sandell says it has acquired a meaningful ownership stake in Barnes & Noble

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Sandell Asset Management

* Sandell issues letter to Barnes & Noble board of directors board of directors

* ‍sandell asset management - seeks constructive dialogue with board of barnes & noble​

* Sandell asset management says ‍sandell believes that co should not be a stand-alone public company ​

* Sandell says "value of $12.00 per share, and possibly higher, could be justified in a going-private transaction" for barnes & noble

* Sandell asset management says current approximately $520 million market value of barnes & noble is unconscionably low and fails to reflect true value of co

* Sandell says believes discounted value of future stream of cash flows that barnes & noble could expect to generate, would far exceed current enterprise value of co

* Sandell - barnes & noble board should retain investment banking firm to conduct strategic alternative process aimed at achieving privatization ​

* Sandell says it sees barnes & noble as "beachfront" property that may hold significant strategic value to internet or media companies seeking retail presence

* Sandell says it has acquired a meaningful ownership stake in Barnes & Noble Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

