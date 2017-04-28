版本:
BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement

April 28 Sanderson Farms Inc:

* Sanderson Farms, Inc. announces new credit agreement

* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks

* New $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks

* New facility replaces company's existing $750 million facility, which was terminated

* Says termination date of new facility will be April 28, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
