BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement

REFILE-BRIEF-US Energy Corp appoints Ryan Smith as CFO
* Appoints Ryan Smith as company's chief financial officer effective as of May 18, 2017
April 28 Sanderson Farms Inc:
* Sanderson Farms, Inc. announces new credit agreement
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
* New $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
* New facility replaces company's existing $750 million facility, which was terminated
* Says termination date of new facility will be April 28, 2022
* On May 22, Co, Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Co's deferred PP obligation for Delaware Basin JV Gathering for $37.3 million
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director