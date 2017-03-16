BRIEF-Sanderson Farms Announces site for new poultry complex in Texas

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 Sanderson Farms Inc
* Sanderson Farms Inc. Announces site for new poultry complex in texas
* Sanderson Farms expects to invest approximately $200 million in new texas complex
* Company expects to begin construction of facilities during summer 2017Anticipates that associated contract growers will invest an additional $135 million in poultry production facilities
* Company expects to begin construction of facilities during summer 2017
* At full capacity, complex will be equipped to process and sell about 375 million pounds of dressed poultry meat annually at full production
* Initial operations of new complex to begin during first fiscal quarter of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.