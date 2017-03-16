BRIEF-Sanderson Farms Announces site for new poultry complex in Texas

March 16 Sanderson Farms Inc

* Sanderson Farms Inc. Announces site for new poultry complex in texas

* Sanderson Farms expects to invest approximately $200 million in new texas complex

Anticipates that associated contract growers will invest an additional $135 million in poultry production facilities

* Company expects to begin construction of facilities during summer 2017

* At full capacity, complex will be equipped to process and sell about 375 million pounds of dressed poultry meat annually at full production

At full capacity, complex will be equipped to process and sell about 375 million pounds of dressed poultry meat annually at full production