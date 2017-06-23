版本:
BRIEF-Sanderson Farms comments on complaint filed in California

June 23 Sanderson Farms Inc:

* Sanderson Farms comments on California complaint

* The three non-profit corporations seek, among other things, an order enjoining co from continuing its "100% natural" marketing program

* Does not administer antibiotics, other chemicals, pesticides, "other pharmaceuticals" listed in complaint to its flocks, with 1 exception

* Co's veterinarians, on rare occasions, prescribe penicillin to treat sick poultry flocks; medicines given in accordance with FDA guidance

* To continue marketing, advertising campaign regarding use of FDA-approved medicines to treat sick chickens Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
